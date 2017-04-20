Here are the U.K.’s key election candidates and what they represent

Current Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to strengthen her plans for a hard Brexit by translating her party's perceived popularity into further parliamentary seats.

The Conservatives currently hold 330 of a total 650 seats, giving the party a slight 17 seat majority. Current opinion polls suggest, however, that this could increase by around 50 in the upcoming election.

A greater number of seats would reduce opposition to May's Brexit vision, which she claims has been hindered by the process so far and would damage her chances of securing a good deal for Britain.

May has enjoyed a head start in campaigning since her surprise announcement Tuesday, and was quick to hit the ground in Bolton, Greater Manchester, where she promised to provide "strong and stable leadership" hours after receiving parliamentary approval for the vote.

While her manifesto is not expected to be released until early next month, a heavy focus on Brexit will come as no surprise.

Already reports are suggesting that this will include a pledge to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, as well as departure from the EU single market and the European Court of Justice.

Meanwhile, traditional conservative policies of increased business investment and continued deficit reduction are likely to underpin her political rhetoric.

The Prime Minister has vowed to abstain from partaking in any of the increasingly popular televised political debates.