Here are the U.K.’s key election candidates and what they represent

Thursday marks the first official day of election campaigning after U.K. lawmakers voted overwhelmingly in favour of Prime Minister Theresa May's proposals to hold a snap general election on June 8.
With exactly seven weeks to formulate and polish their campaign policies, CNBC takes a look at the leading candidates and how they propose to win British support.
Current Prime Minister Theresa May hopes to strengthen her plans for a hard Brexit by translating her party's perceived popularity into further parliamentary seats.
The Conservatives currently hold 330 of a total 650 seats, giving the party a slight 17 seat majority. Current opinion polls suggest, however, that this could increase by around 50 in the upcoming election.
A greater number of seats would reduce opposition to May's Brexit vision, which she claims has been hindered by the process so far and would damage her chances of securing a good deal for Britain.
May has enjoyed a head start in campaigning since her surprise announcement Tuesday, and was quick to hit the ground in Bolton, Greater Manchester, where she promised to provide "strong and stable leadership" hours after receiving parliamentary approval for the vote.
While her manifesto is not expected to be released until early next month, a heavy focus on Brexit will come as no surprise.
Already reports are suggesting that this will include a pledge to end European Union free movement of people into Britain, as well as departure from the EU single market and the European Court of Justice.
Meanwhile, traditional conservative policies of increased business investment and continued deficit reduction are likely to underpin her political rhetoric.
The Prime Minister has vowed to abstain from partaking in any of the increasingly popular televised political debates.
Leader of the opposition Jeremy Corbyn is hoping to set aside fractures within his own party in order to carve a different path for the U.K.
He will have a fight on his hands, however, to convince both dissidents within the Labour party and members of the public that he has the skills required to lead the government. Currently the party holds 229 seats in the House of Commons, having suffered a painful defeat in the 2015 general election, and are poised to lose up to 50 more in the June vote, according to recent polling.
However, Corbyn stepped up to the task on the first of a 50-day campaign trail Thursday, vowing to "overturn the rigged system" and return power from the establishment to the hands of the British people in a speech which drew parallels with President Donald Trump's winning campaign.
Though he has pledged to enact the will of Britons and follow through with Brexit, EU negotiations are likely to play a lesser role in Corbyn's campaign, with increased public spending and labour reform set to take centre stage.
"Theresa May will try to say that this is an election about Brexit while ignoring her government's failure and the issues that affect people's lives every day," Corbyn said Thursday, speaking in central London.
Tim Farron is leader of the Liberal Democrats, the most pro-European party, and represents the greatest hope for Brexit adversaries who wish for the U.K. to retain strong ties with the EU.
The party suffered a fall from grace under a 2010 coalition with the Conservatives, however, and despite a recent surge in membership following May's election announcement Tuesday, they will face an uphill battle to increase their current nine seats.
Farron has already pledged to reverse May's planned hard Brexit and fight to retain Britain's membership of the single market and open border policy.
"The public will have a very clear choice," Farron wrote in The Independent Tuesday. "If it wants to keep Britain in the single market, and keep a Britain that is open, tolerant and united, this is its chance."
Like Labour, the Lib Dems will also seek to redistribute wealth by increasing taxes for the wealthy while regaining support from younger voters lost during its previous term in government.
However, senior Lib Dem party members ruled out a potential post-election coalition with Labour Wednesday, arguing that a partnership with Corbyn would be "toxic".
Leader of the SNP Nicola Sturgeon is a strong adversary to May's hard Brexit approach and has continued to push for a second referendum on Scottish independence in a bid to retain EU membership for Scots, who voted by an overwhelming majority to remain a part of the union.
She has also strongly criticized May for undermining British democracy and reducing parliamentary accountability under new plans to increase the Conservative majority.
"A virtual one-party Tory state is a horrifying prospect," Sturgeon wrote in the Scotsman newspaper Wednesday. "That simply isn't acceptable in a democracy."
The SNP currently hold 54 seats in the House of Commons, having achieved major gains which secured all but three Scottish constituencies in the 2015 election.
A similar success is likely to further fuel Sturgeon's fight for a second referendum, while losses to pro-U.K. parties will significantly undermine the independence party's plight.
The Green party currently holds just one seat in parliament but hopes to capitalize on uncertainty and political disillusion to increase its standing.
Co-leaders Caroline Lucas and Jonathan Bartley called for talks with Corbyn and Farron Wednesday in the hope of founding a centre-left "progressive alliance" to compete with the Conservatives' stronghold.
As well as campaigning for continued collaboration with Europe, the party will position itself in stark contrast to the Conservatives, with plans to push for "a bold alternative to cuts and austerity."
The party also seek to win youth votes and have instigated calls to extend June's vote to 16 and 17-year-olds. Currently, only those aged 18 and over are eligible to vote in U.K. general elections.
The U.K. Independence Party's steps in the coming days and weeks will be interesting. Having succeeding in securing Britain's departure from the EU – the basis of the party's initial conception – it is unclear whether it will have continued relevance in the upcoming election.
Former leader Nigel Farage, who was instrumental in the U.K.'s leave campaign last year, is yet to confirm whether or not he will stand in this year's race.
He has, however, stated that current leader Paul Nuttall has "six weeks to prove himself", which is likely to add greater uncertainty to the party's leadership capabilities.