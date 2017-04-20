Here's how to use Samsung Pay, which does things Apple Pay can't do

Samsung Pay is has a lot of features Apple Pay doesn't have, and it's really easy to use, so long as you have one of Samsung newer smartphones.

Samsung Pay is accepted in more places than Apple Pay because it doesn't require special NFC-based terminals. It's capable of working with a regular magnetic stripe reader that's otherwise used for swiping debit and credit cards, thanks to special technology Samsung received when it acquired a company named LoopPay. It's also super useful; if you forget your wallet at home, just pull out your smartphone to make a payment.

Now that the Galaxy S8 is starting to arrive on doorsteps, it's a good time to learn how to use Samsung Pay. Trust us, you'll like it.