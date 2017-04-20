    Here's how to use Samsung Pay, which does things Apple Pay can't do

    Injong Rhee, head of Samsung Pay, speaks at the Samsung Unpacked Phone Launch last August in New York City.
    Steve Sands | FilmMagic | Getty Images

    Samsung Pay is has a lot of features Apple Pay doesn't have, and it's really easy to use, so long as you have one of Samsung newer smartphones.

    Samsung Pay is accepted in more places than Apple Pay because it doesn't require special NFC-based terminals. It's capable of working with a regular magnetic stripe reader that's otherwise used for swiping debit and credit cards, thanks to special technology Samsung received when it acquired a company named LoopPay. It's also super useful; if you forget your wallet at home, just pull out your smartphone to make a payment.

    Now that the Galaxy S8 is starting to arrive on doorsteps, it's a good time to learn how to use Samsung Pay. Trust us, you'll like it.


    • Samsung Pay is supported by the company’s latest phones, including all flagships from the Galaxy S6 and newer. Search for the Samsung Pay app on your phone and open it.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Next you’ll choose a verification method. This prevents anyone from taking your phone and using it for a shopping spree. The Galaxy S8 supports irises, PINs and fingerprints, but older models will work with fingerprints or PINs.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 2
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • You need to input a special PIN for payments. This is different than your device unlock PIN.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 3
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • You’ll need to add debit and credit cards for payments. Samsung lets you use a viewfinder to automatically detect your card number. I’m using a gift card for the sake of the demo. You’ll need to verify the card via email or text message next.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 4
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Then you’ll sign the card.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 5
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • You've added your first card! Pat yourself on the back.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 6
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • When you’re at the store, you can bring up a card by swiping up from the bottom of the screen.


      CNBC: Samsung Pay 7
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Next, you’ll choose whether you want to verify when the PIN you set up earlier or with biometrics, like a fingerprint or iris.

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 8
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Finally, just hold it near the payment terminal. If it’s a terminal for debit cards, tap right near the magnetic stripe line where you’d swipe a debit card. If it’s a tap-and-go terminal, just tap your phone. That’s it!

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 9
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Samsung Pay also has other great features that Apple Pay doesn’t have. You can view discounts at nearby stores, for example, by tapping the small tag icon.

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 10
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Best Buy has some pretty good sales on small kitchen appliances right now.

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 11
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • Or I could save $15 off of an oil change at Jiffy Lube

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 12
      Todd Haselton | CNBC

    • That’s all there is to it. Samsung Pay is a breeze to use, and you may find yourself even saving a few bucks thanks to the quick access to coupons at nearby retailers.

      CNBC: Samsung Pay 13
      Samsung

