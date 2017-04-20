How to use this new formula to boost your credit score

Experts say the forthcoming VantageScore changes shouldn't warrant a shift in how you manage your credit.

"Don't get too hung up on changes like this," said Gerri Detweiler, head of market education for business credit site Nav.

VantageScore is just one of many players in the credit score market, she said — and not the biggest one. Competitor FICO claims its score is used in 90 percent of lending decisions. Your score can also vary by factors including which version of a company's scoring model is used and customizations the lender puts in place.

The bottom line: You don't have just one credit score. You have dozens.

Smart credit behaviors — only applying for credit when you need it, keeping balances low and avoiding black marks such as late payments — are universally beneficial, said credit expert John Ulzheimer, who has worked with FICO, Equifax and Credit.com.

"If you can do those things… you're going to have a good score across all of the platforms," he said.