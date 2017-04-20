How to use this new formula to boost your credit score

Worried about getting a higher credit score? In that case, don't be so quick to shift your behavior to game the latest credit-scoring model.
VantageScore, created by credit-scoring companies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, announced earlier this month that it will roll out a new formula this fall using so-called trended data that tracks borrowing behavior over time, rather than relying on a snapshot of your credit usage at the time a lender pulls your score. VantageScore says it is the first credit-scorer to incorporate trended data.