How Turkey might have ruined its relationship with the EU

Top European leaders were frosty when reacting to Turkey's referendum Sunday, in which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan bolstered his grip on power.
"(Turkey's EU) membership prospects are buried," Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern said in a statement Monday, while a spokesman for Jean-Claude Juncker, president of the European Commission, called on authorities Tuesday to investigate suspected voting irregularities.
With this following a diplomatic row over campaigning for the referendum's proposed changes in Europe ahead of the vote, it might seem that Turkey has few friends in Europe. Does Erdogan's now executive presidency mean that the European Union's scales of solidarity have tipped against Turkey once and for all?