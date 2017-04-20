HTC is launching a 'squeezable' phone

HTC is releasing a squeezable smartphone next month, according to an event invite sent out by the Taiwanese electronics firm on Thursday.

The device won't actually bend but will have a feature that allows a user to touch the sides of the device to carry out a task. HTC tweeted a video of how it would work.

HTC's event invite has the tagline: "Squeeze for the brilliant U." The device is reportedly going to be called the HTC U and will be unveiled on May 16.

The technology is said to be called "Edge Sense," according to several reports, with sensors embedded into the frame of the device.

HTC has struggled in the smartphone market in recent years as it has failed to find its feet amid strong competition in the high-end space from the likes of Apple and Samsung, and in the mid-tier category, it has been challenged by upstarts like China's Oppo and Vivo.

The company continues to struggle financially and has tried to move into new areas such as virtual reality with the HTC Vive headset.