The iPhone 7 Plus is more powerful than Samsung's international Galaxy S8, according to some tests performed by Ars Technica.

Apple's iPhone 7 Plus beat out the new international Galaxy S8 in a multitude of tests that are designed to measure performance for single core processing, battery life and browser tests. Before we go on, know that these tests benchmarked Samsung's international Galaxy S8, which uses the company's in-house Exynos processor and not Qualcomm's brand new Snapdragon 835 chip. The latter is included in the US models.

Without getting too technical, the iPhone 7 Plus appears to have handily beat the Galaxy S8 in single core tests. A single processing core is used when the phone isn't performing many tasks at once or is attempting to save battery life. The Galaxy S8 beat out the iPhone 7 Plus in multicore tests, however, showing it has the required extra muscle for running more demanding apps, like the latest games or playing 4K video.

The iPhone 7 also beat out the Galaxy S8 in battery life tests, though there wasn't a comparison to Samsung's Galaxy S8+ which has a larger capacity battery pack. The iPhone 7 Plus again took the crown in several tests designed to measure browser performance and graphics.

Much of this might sound like a bunch of gibberish unless you're a smartphone enthusiast. Here's why this matters: the tests tells us that Apple's iPhone 7 Plus A10 processor still holds up very well against the best chips developed in-house by Samsung, which is impressive considering the iPhone 7 Plus is 7 months old.

Keep in mind this doesn't mean that Samsung's phone is slow or that you shouldn't upgrade from another smartphone. It's still very quick and we doubt the regular consumer will notice the differences that these benchmarks point out.

The Galaxy S8 also has other bonuses the iPhone 7 Plus does not, like Qualcomm's new modem which supports Gigabite LTE networks. Carriers are starting to roll the new networks out this year and they'll promise much faster data speeds than what you'd get with a standard 4G LTE smartphone like the iPhone 7 Plus. I'd choose support for newer networks than faster browser rendering speeds any day.

You can read more at Ars Technica.