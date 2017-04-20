Meet the main candidates hoping to be the next president of France

As French voters prepare to head to the polls this Sunday, CNBC takes a look at the main candidates hoping to win the race to the Elysee Palace, in what's being described as the most uncertain election ever in French politics.
The 39-year-old could become the youngest ever president of France. If opinion polls prove to be correct, Emmanuel Macron will get enough votes this Sunday to dispute, and win, the runoff vote on May 7.
The former investment banker served as economy minister in the last Socialist government and has promised a Nordic-style economic model for France – making spending cuts of 60 billion euros ($64.4 billion) while also implementing a stimulus package of 50 billion euros. Macron is perhaps the most pro-European candidate in this election. The centrist politician is running as an independent and according to the latest polls he is set to win Sunday's round with about 25 percent of the votes.
The leader of the Front National has been neck-and-neck with Macron in the past weeks. She is seen as a threat to old establishment politics, claiming she will take France out of the euro zone and out of the European Union. She has promised to cut taxes and increase social benefits but her main pledge is to cut immigration by 80 percent. Under her presidency, there would be a tax on companies hiring foreign workers too.
The conservative candidate had everything in his favor to become the next president until allegations over misused public funds emerged and dented his chances. Once the frontrunner, Fillon is placing third in most opinion poll projections ahead of Sunday's vote, but only about 6 percentage points below Macron.
Fillon is also a strong advocate of reduced immigration figures and of imposing restrictions to immigrants' social benefits. In economic terms, the member of the conservative Republican Party wants to make savings of 100 billion euros over five years, while also lowering taxes for companies and individuals.
The far-left candidate wasn't a well-known figure outside France but his recent surge in opinion polls raised eyebrows among investors and commentators. If Melenchon were to gather enough votes this Sunday and make it to the runoff, France could be faced with a final choice between the far-right and the far-left.
Pierre Gattaz, the leader of France's main business lobby Medef, described such a scenario as "a catastrophe" and a choice between "economic disaster and economic chaos." Melenchon has pledged to raise public sector wages and take on more debt to subsidize that. The member of the far-left has a similar view to Le Pen when it comes to Europe. He wants a renegotiation of European treaties and if the EU weren't to agree, he would quit the Union.
The head of La France insoumise (Unsubmissive France when translated into English) is tied with Fillon in the latest polls with 19 percent.
Benoit Hamon, who represents the current president's party, has dropped in opinion polls, failing to find a space between the far-left and the centrist Macron. Hamon is pro-European, even supporting the idea of a minimum wage across Europe.
The Socialist Party candidate has pledged to reduce the working hours for public sector workers and hire more teachers and medical staff. Amid the lack of support in recent polls, Hamon has asked voters to ignore political tactics and vote with their hearts.