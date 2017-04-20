Meet the main candidates hoping to be the next president of France

The 39-year-old could become the youngest ever president of France. If opinion polls prove to be correct, Emmanuel Macron will get enough votes this Sunday to dispute, and win, the runoff vote on May 7.

The former investment banker served as economy minister in the last Socialist government and has promised a Nordic-style economic model for France – making spending cuts of 60 billion euros ($64.4 billion) while also implementing a stimulus package of 50 billion euros. Macron is perhaps the most pro-European candidate in this election. The centrist politician is running as an independent and according to the latest polls he is set to win Sunday's round with about 25 percent of the votes.

