STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are higher after IBM pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average to another 100-plus point loss Wednesday. We get weekly jobless claims numbers and the Philadelphia Fed survey this morning.

-More Americans ages 18-34 now live with their parents than those in their age group who live with a spouse.

GM/VENEZUELA

-General Motors says Venezuela has illegally seized its auto plant in Valencia.