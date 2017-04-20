Departed creator of Facebook’s virtual reality headset reportedly donated $100,000 to Trump inauguration

Oculus co-founder Palmer Luckey donated $100,000 to President Donald Trump's inaugural committee using shell companies named after parts of a Nintendo game, according to a report by American magazine Mother Jones.

Facebook bought Oculus – the maker of the Oculus Rift virtual reality headset – in 2014 for $2 billion. Luckey left Facebook in March, but his donation was received on January 4 while he was still working at the social networking giant, according to the report.

The money came from a limited liability company named Wings of Time, which lists an office tower in Los Angeles as its address without an individual's name. Records show a different address in the city of Long Beach for Wings of Time that matches one used by Luckey on other occasions for different businesses, Mother Jones reports. Another firm called Fiendlord's Keep Inc. is shown to be the manager of Wings of Time LLC.

Luckey's donation of $100,000 marks him as one of the highest donors to Trump's inauguration committee. But he was eclipsed by a $5 million payment made by casino magnate Sheldon Adelson.

CNBC reached out to Luckey via Twitter but he was not available for comment. However, the Oculus co-founder did send out some tweets in response to the story.

When asked by a Twitter user why he donated to Trump's inauguration, Luckey replied that it was for the same reason other large companies did. It was revealed earlier this year that companies including Microsoft and Qualcomm also donated to Trump's inauguration.

It's not the first time the tech entrepreneur has been involved with funding Trump. Last year, The Daily Beast reported that Luckey had been funding an organization called Nimble America who made anti-Hillary Clinton memes and billboard posters.

"I've got plenty of money," Luckey told the Daily Beast at the time. "Money is not my issue. I thought it sounded like a real jolly good time."

Read the full Mother Jones story here.