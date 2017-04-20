Time will take care of Eurogroup boss after shocking remarks, says Portugal official

Portugal was shocked by Eurogroup Chief's words on 'booze and women': Official 4 Hours Ago | 01:26

Portugal's deputy finance minister said Jeroen Dijsselbloem's days as Eurogroup president appear to be numbered after the Dutchman had suggested southern European countries had frivolously spent money on "booze and women."

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund spring meeting in Washington, Ricardo Mourinho Felix told CNBC on Thursday, "Time will take care of Dijsselbloem".

The Eurogroup chief has been under intense pressure to resign after a German newspaper cited him as saying, "I can't spend all my money on women and drink and then at the end ask for your help."

The comment reawakened simmering tensions in several embattled economies in southern Europe over the harsh austerity measures imposed on some of the countries during the euro zone debt crisis. The bailouts seemed to inflame already strained relations between creditor nations in the north with its indebted southern nations.