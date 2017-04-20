The Dow is on pace for its biggest monthly drop in 15 months

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning after the Dow and S&P 500 on Wednesday posted their fifth day of losses in six sessions. The Dow is on pace for its biggest monthly drop since January 2016. (CNBC)

Two Dow components, Travelers (TRV) and Verizon (VZ), lead this morning's list of quarterly results. Dow stock Visa (V) tops earnings after the bell this afternoon. (CNBC)

Another Dow component American Express (AXP) reported late Wednesday earnings and revenue that beat expectations. (Reuters)

Oil prices were higher this morning as Saudi Arabia and Kuwait signaled that OPEC producers will likely extend an international production cut deal. U.S. crude tanked nearly 3.8 percent on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Two economic reports are out at 8:30 a.m. ET: the April Philadelphia Fed index and weekly jobless claims. The March index of leading economic indicators is out at 10 a.m. ET.

Fed Governor Jay Powell speaks at 8:35 a.m. ET.