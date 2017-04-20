Touring with a band taught me all I needed to know about having a job

Likewise, know the strengths of your team and exhaust them. We often made more selling merchandise than from sales at the door, especially when one of our members, Veronica Ortuño, was the seller. She had worked in sales before and was a wiz at presentation and charm.
Since we always sold way more merch when she was in charge, we often let her skip packing gear so she could man the table instead.
Be respectful to everyone
When you're a DIY band, it's important to utilize your network. The music community is full of bands that are trying to make it and we often cross paths along the way, whether it's on tour or at airports.
Because of the relationships we established early on, we had people to call when we needed places to crash or, one time, even a replacement amp.
You give that same respect to those calling on you for favors. No one in the community of DIY band tours is flush, so the relationships become invaluable ways of getting your situation to work without going broke or crazy.
Remember that there's more to life than making a lot of money
Though we were an unknown band when we went out on the road the first time, with careful accounting we were able to make our first six-week tour of the United States an invaluable experience.
Nobody came home rich but the time we spent on the road was responsible for numerous future jobs and a strong network of connection.
Years later, I was hired to make music videos and take professional photographs by people I had met while touring. Also fans of my bands were responsible for getting me jobs at Rolling Stone and even my current full-time corporate gig. Just goes to show that a lower-paid passion project can lead to success.