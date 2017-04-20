Touring with a band taught me all I needed to know about having a job

Here are the most important lessons I learned about saving money and working well in general:

Keep track of day-to-day expenses

Traveling for long periods usually means spending money differently. Keeping track of the hotels, food, gas, and miscellaneous outlays each day helped us figure out the best ways to plan ahead financially for the future and see where we could cut back.

Entering even the smallest expenses into a spreadsheet can provide necessary data for creating a budget that works.

Be upfront, but know when to hold your tongue

When you go into business with someone else, you are signing up to spend a lot of time with that person. In my case, my business partners were my bandmates. Everyone was equally invested in the success of our tour, so we all had to learn to be good listeners and good communicators, since any rough patch or misunderstanding could lead to an "off" performance.

Don't dwell on failures

It's tempting to obsess about the night you played to two people who had their arms crossed the entire time, but after you play 40 shows, you only focus on the times when the whole audience was singing along and crowd surfing.