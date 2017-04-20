    ×

    Options Action

    Trader looks to cash in on Bill O’Reilly’s departure from Fox News

    • Despite the situation, 21st Century Fox stock is surging this year.
    • One trader is making a big bet the rally in Fox will continue.

    Options Action: A bullish bet on Fox
    Options Action: A bullish bet on Fox   

    21st Century Fox has taken center stage as the company grapples with the departure of star Fox News anchor Bill O'Reilly amid sexual harassment allegations, which he has vigorously denied.

    Despite the situation, the stock is surging this year, and one trader is making a big bet the rally will continue.

    On Wednesday, when the news of O'Reilly's split with the media giant broke, "[There was] four times the average daily call volume [in 21st Century Fox]," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said.

    The largest buyer purchased 7,000 of the May 31-strike calls for 74 cents each. This trader is betting over half a million dollars that Fox shares will close above $31 by May expiration. The stock is up more than 10 percent this year, but has fallen 4 percent since news of the allegations broke April 1.

    "It looks like they're looking for the stock to play catch up, and this is basically going to resolve the stock's underperformance," Khouw said Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money."

    Shares of Fox were trading in the $30.90 range during Thursday's session.

    Options Action Newsletter:

    Sign up to receive exclusive Options Action content. Each month you'll receive an exclusive message from host Melissa Lee and insight directly from one of the members of our Options Action panel. Keep your pulse on the market with the Options Action newsletter.

    Please enter a valid email address
    To learn more about how we use your information, please read our Privacy Policy.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    FOXA
    ---

    More From Options Action

    Contact Options Action

    • Email: optionsaction@cnbc.com

    • Showtimes

      Fridays, 5:30p ET
      Saturday, 6a ET
      Sunday, 6a ET
    • Melissa Lee
      Melissa Lee

      Melissa Lee is the host of CNBC's “Fast Money” and “Options Action.”

    Sponsored Related Links

    More on thinkorswim by TD Ameritrade

    • thinkorswim

      Make sure you’re always keeping up with the market with up-to-the-minute news and breaking stories. Move on possible breakout stocks and options with potential opportunity. Plus, get in-depth analysis on futures and forex in one seamless, integrated experience. Join TD Ameritrade and trade commission-free for 60 days + get up to $600 cash.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...