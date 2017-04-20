    ×

    Trader poll: What does France need most?

    French presidential election candidates pose for a picture prior to a debate organised by the French private TV channels BFM TV and CNews on April 4, 2017 in La Plaine-Saint-Denis near Paris.
    Lionel Bonaventure | AFP | Getty Images
    The first round of the French presidential election due to take place this weekend is seen as a close race, with centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right National Front leader Marine Le Pen neck and neck in the polls.

    Far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon might be slightly behind in opinion polls, but has also stepped up the plate, after turning in strong performances during televised debates. Meanwhile, center-right Francois Fillon remains in the race despite falling behind in polls after coming under fire on a fake jobs scandal.

    Most expect front-runners Macron and Le Pen to make it to the second round of the election on May 7. Both candidates having made comments on withdrawing France from the euro zone, making the election an important milestone for the future of the European Union.

