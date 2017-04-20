Trump to sign two 'financial-related' executive orders: Sources

President Donald Trump is expected to sign two "financial related" executive orders at the Treasury on Friday, a White House official and another person familiar with the matter told CNBC.

The White House confirmed that one of the items will be a presidential memorandum on orderly liquidation authority, which allows regulators to seize and wind down a failing bank.

The provision was part of Dodd-Frank, lumped in with the Treasury's ability to designate non-banks as systemically important financial institutions.

The memorandum is expected to direct Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to review and report on the matter and determine whether it is useful or problematic.

In February, Trump signed an order directing the Treasury to conduct a review of financial system regulations, including a number of banking industry rules created in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.