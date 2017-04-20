    ×

    US Markets

    Stocks extend gains; Dow climbs 150 points after American Express beats the Street

    Markets open higher, bond yields trending down
    Markets open higher, bond yields trending lower   

    U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as more companies released quarterly results, including American Express.

    The Dow component and credit-card giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, lifted in part by higher spending numbers from card members.

    "Corporate America is hanging in there despite softening economic data," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "I know Verizon was a disaster but you got some pretty good results out of American Express and CSX."

    American Express contributed about 28 points to the Dow Jones industrial average, which traded about 150 points higher in midday ET.

    Verizon, another Dow member, missed the mark on both earnings and revenue. The company attributed a 5.1 percent drop in sales to decreased overage revenue, lower postpaid customers in the quarter and continued promotional activity.

    Dow intraday chart

    Source: FactSet

    Railway company CSX posted better-than-expected results and said it expects profit to jump 25 percent this year. The stock rose more than 6 percent to lead the Dow transports, which popped more than 1.5 percent.

    The S&P 500 gained 0.68 percent, with financials and industrials rising about 1 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.8 percent.

    "The Q1 reporting season has proceeded without any major unexpected and unwanted surprises albeit the deluge of announcements has yet to hit the newswires," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients.

    Equities posted a mixed session on Wednesday as IBM shares dragged the Dow lower while energy stocks pinned down the S&P 500.

    U.S. crude prices slipped 6 cents to $50.38 per barrel on Thursday. WTI fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration released bearish supply data for the market.

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City.

    "This is a dicey one because the market is being hit by a confluence of events," said Quincy Krosby, market strategist at Prudential Financial. "What the market needs right now is a clutch of unequivocally strong hard data" to regain its footing.

    Investors also looked ahead to the first round of the French presidential election, which is scheduled for Sunday. Uncertainty around the election has grown over the past month after far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon's surprising surge in the polls.

    According to French pollster Ifop, Melenchon was just five percentage points behind the front-runner, centrist Emmanuel Macron as of Wednesday.

    In economic news, initial jobless claims rose to 244,000, topping expectations, while the Philadelphia Fed business index fell to 22 in April from 32.8 in March. Leading indicators rose more than expected in March.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    Earnings: Travelers, Verizon, Blackstone, Philip Morris, ABB, Bank of NY Mellon, Alliance Data, PPG Industries, Imax, MGIC Investment, KeyCorp, Nucor, Janus, Visa, Sonoco Products, Sherwin-Williams, Mattel, NCR, Danaher

    8:30 a.m. Weekly claims

    8:30 a.m. Philadelphia Fed

    Friday

    Earnings: General Electric, Honeywell, NextEra Energy, Kansas City Southern, Schlumberger, Rockwell Collins, Stanley Black and Decker, SunTrust, Morningstar, Steve Madden

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. Existing home sales

    Watch: Market still on its heels

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...