Stocks extend gains; Dow climbs 150 points after American Express beats the Street

U.S. stocks rose on Thursday as more companies released quarterly results, including American Express.

The Dow component and credit-card giant reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings, lifted in part by higher spending numbers from card members.

"Corporate America is hanging in there despite softening economic data," said Lindsey Bell, investment strategist at CFRA. "I know Verizon was a disaster but you got some pretty good results out of American Express and CSX."

American Express contributed about 28 points to the Dow Jones industrial average, which traded about 150 points higher in midday ET.

Verizon, another Dow member, missed the mark on both earnings and revenue. The company attributed a 5.1 percent drop in sales to decreased overage revenue, lower postpaid customers in the quarter and continued promotional activity.

Dow intraday chart

Source: FactSet

Railway company CSX posted better-than-expected results and said it expects profit to jump 25 percent this year. The stock rose more than 6 percent to lead the Dow transports, which popped more than 1.5 percent.

The S&P 500 gained 0.68 percent, with financials and industrials rising about 1 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.8 percent.

"The Q1 reporting season has proceeded without any major unexpected and unwanted surprises albeit the deluge of announcements has yet to hit the newswires," said Jeremy Klein, chief market strategist at FBN Securities, in a note to clients.

Equities posted a mixed session on Wednesday as IBM shares dragged the Dow lower while energy stocks pinned down the S&P 500.

U.S. crude prices slipped 6 cents to $50.38 per barrel on Thursday. WTI fell nearly 4 percent on Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration released bearish supply data for the market.