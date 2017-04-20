US Treasury prices lower ahead of economic data

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday morning as investors eyed several pieces of data.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.2338 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 2.8837 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

On the data front, Thursday will see initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed index released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with leading indicators set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $53.34 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.77 percent, while U.S. crude was around $50.62 a barrel, up 0.36 percent.