Verizon earnings: 95 cents per share, vs expected EPS of 96 cents

Verizon Communications reported first-quarter earnings and sales on Thursday before the bell, both of which missed analysts' expectations.

Here's what firm reported versus what the Street was expecting:

EPS: 95 cents vs estimate of 96 cents, according to Thomson Reuters analysts' consensus.

Revenue: $29.814 billion vs $30.487 billion estimate, according to Reuters.

Shares were last falling a little more than 1 percent in premarket trade on this report.

The telecom giant's much-talked-about acquisition of Marissa Mayer's Yahoo is still pending, complicated by the two data breaches that Yahoo announced last year, which affected up to 1.5 billion users throughout 2013 and 2014.

The companies initially agreed to a $4.8 billion deal, but in February, Verizon lowered the price to $4.48 billion, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Earlier this week, amid heightened dealmaking activity in the telecom sector, Verizon Chief Executive Lowell McAdam said he is open to discussing the possibility of merging his company with Disney, CNBC owner Comcast, or CBS, according to Bloomberg

Referring to Comcast Chief Executive Brian Roberts, McAdam told Bloomberg: "If Brian came knocking on the door, I'd have a discussion with him about it."

Verizon said it added a net 591,000 retail postpaid subscribers, or those who are bound by contracts, in the fourth quarter of 2016 and said it had 114.2 million retail connections, a 1.9 percent year-over-year increase.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com. CNBC also has a content sharing agreement with Yahoo Finance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.