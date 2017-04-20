Wal-Mart, the big-box behemoth where nearly every American shops, is both the U.S.'s largest private sector employer and a consistent lightning rod for controversy.
As the Arkansas-based retailer makes inroads in online retail — reportedly near a deal to buy men's web retailer Bonobos and recently offering discounts for items purchased online but picked up in stores — Wal-Mart's social impact is still a hot topic.
The company's supporters point to countless jobs it provides to low-skilled workers while selling affordable goods, but detractors fault Wal-Mart's encroachment on small businesses, and how it treats workers.
In a number of different ways, Wal-Mart has attempted to move the needle of public opinion in its favor. Stung by years of worker protests, the retail giant boosted its minimum wage to $10 per hour in 2015 — even as critics insist they could go as high as $15.
Separately, the company this weeklaunched a "sustainability platform" that aims to curb a gigaton of emissions by 2030. However, Wal-Mart remains dogged by questions about whether it's doing enough to balance business concerns against its commitment to workers and customers.