Watch: Trump advisor Gary Cohn speaks about tax reform, economic policy

[The stream is slated to start at 2:30 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

White House chief economic advisor Gary Cohn speaks about policy Thursday as questions swirl about the Trump administration's tax reform plan.

Cohn appeared at the Institute of International Finance Washington Policy Summit.

At the event earlier Thursday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration is close to bringing forward "major tax reform," days after he tempered expectations for how quickly it will pass.

The advisor to President Donald Trump recently said he did not know if tax reform could pass before the August goal the administration previously set, according to The Hill.

Cohn, the former No. 2 executive at Goldman Sachs, could give more details about possible provisions of the tax plan.