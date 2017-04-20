    ×

    White House

    White House

    Watch: Trump holds joint press conference with Italian prime minister

    If you are experiencing issues watching this video, tap here to view it in your browser.

    [The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

    President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday afternoon.

    CNBC NEWSLETTERS

    Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

    Please choose a subscription

    Please enter a valid email address
    Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and service. Privacy Policy.