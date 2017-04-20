Watch: Trump holds joint press conference with Italian prime minister

[The stream is slated to start at 3:45 p.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]
President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday afternoon.
