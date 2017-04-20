What do you have to earn to be rich? UK pol gives a number and sparks a controversy

British Labour Party politician John McDonnell ignited a debate on Twitter this week when he defined the rich as those earning above 70,000 British pounds a year. That's equivalent to 89,000 U.S. dollars.
When describing his idea of a "fair taxation system" to BBC Radio 4, McDonnell said it would see "the corporations and the rich pay their way more." He then more specifically defined "the rich" with a figure: "The rich will be above £70,000 to £80,000 a year — and that's roughly defined as what people feel is an earning whereby people feel they can pay more."
His remarks sparked colorful commentary on Twitter. Not surprisingly, people have varying opinions on how much you have to earn to be rich: