What do you have to earn to be rich? UK pol gives a number and sparks a controversy

@joshspero @mapduliand I work in the NHS and have done for twenty odd years.....70k is an unobtainable wage. It is rich.

The Guardian points out that statistics appear to support McDonnell's definition: "The reality is that relatively few people earn more than £70,000 a year. Data from HMRC shows that just over five percent of taxpayers earned at least this amount in 2014-15."

The numbers look a bit different in the U.S. An annual household income of $89,000 (£70,000) places you in the top 25 percent of American earners, according to an interactive map in The New York Times. To be among the top five percent nationwide, you need to pull in $188,000.

That begs the question, what does it mean to be considered rich?

In a 2016 report, Pew Research Center took a crack at defining upper class by income, so that adults whose annual household income is more than double the national median ($55,775 in 2016), after incomes have been adjusted for household size, qualify. Smaller households require less to support the same lifestyle as larger households, Pew notes.

As the chart shows, a single person needs to earn a minimum of $72,126 to qualify as upper class, while a household of five needs to earn $161,277: