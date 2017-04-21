38-year-old retired millionaire explains how reaching seven figures can be a 'letdown'

When Chris Reining became disillusioned with the 9-to-5 grind, he realized he had another option.

"I took a step back and noticed I was working, getting money, and spending money," he writes on his blog. "But what if instead, I was working to save, and saving to invest, so I could stop working?"

Reining, who is based in Madison, Wisc., decided to buckle down and set the goal of building a $1 million portfolio by age 35. The now 38-year-old did just that, thanks to smart saving and investing habits, and officially retired from his IT job at 37.