68% of high-performance employees are contacted about new job opportunities at least once per month

I've been developing a series of writing focused on optimizing our environments for high-performance employees (HPEs). I started this process to validate long-held assumptions based on my experience working with many technical and creative folks. My natural affinity for builders and creatives runs deep. I find them to be the most interesting, quirky, sincere and inspirational folks around. A natural extension from this affinity has been working to design the most efficient and ethical people systems for HPEs.
My first article in the series addresses what I consider to be a special persona in our technical and creative environments, the high-performance employee (HPE). The HPE has unique needs and is largely misunderstood by executives at many companies. This common disconnect between executives and HPEs manifests in things like corporate culture, process design, space design, expectation management and much more.
When we talk about culture, process, space and understanding, we're really talking about key drivers for the holistic well-being of employees. From a corporate perspective, we're talking about sustainable innovation, productivity and retention — with retention being the easiest to assess, and an obvious indicator of organizational cancer or misdirection.
My latest anonymous survey* data shows that 68 percent of high-performance employees are contacted about new job opportunities at least once per month — with 24 percent contacted every week. These numbers are alarming. We already know employee turnover is concerning at our tech and creative companies, with one-year tenure seeming like the going average. How are companies even treading water?