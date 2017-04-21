68% of high-performance employees are contacted about new job opportunities at least once per month

(*Over 3,000 respondents from industries like Software, IT, Hardware, Financial Services, Creative, Marketing, Automotive, Architecture and Manufacturing.)

Let's consider these 68/24 percent numbers by way of the following:

Natural Competition

Natural Sincerity

The Burden of Recruiting

Misunderstanding Our HPEs

Underfunded & Misdirected Cultural Change in Organizations

Natural Competition

Natural competition is a huge issue for HPE retention and surely one of the primary drivers for frequent job offers. Business and recruiting competition have rendered the technical and creative markets a scary place for the last decade, and it seems to be getting worse.

The intensity of competition and micro-innovation in more granular industry segments is just getting started. Perhaps unfortunate for your company, this means there is just a bunch of really interesting and cutting-edge stuff going on out there — apart from what you're working on. The innovation trend also amplifies lateral and upward recruiting pressure on organizations.

As competition intensifies, salaries are also inching higher — with junior technical employees demanding pay that does not reflect experience. This trend stresses employee development potential at large organizations.

Sadly, the combination of the above factors only serves to provoke each one.

Natural Sincerity

In light of the scary 68/24 percent numbers above, I would argue that a compelling reason the wheels haven't flown completely off our industries would be the natural tendency toward sincerity — both on behalf of executives and HPEs alike.

Executives naturally want to improve their companies. HPEs naturally want to do the best job they can according to the purity of their craft and to deliver according to company goals.

Regardless of ability to do so, everyone wants to make their organization better. Life is a mysterious ball of wax, with most folks doing the absolute best job they can — at home and at work. Everyone is trying hard, working at it, learning every day.

However, in the case of things like retention and organizational culture change, all the good intentions in the land will not have the desired outcome if we continue to implement policy and system design with the wrong foundational assumptions about our people.

The Burden Of Recruiting

Recruiting is a tough, thankless job. There is no doubt that many recruiters come across as annoying, persistent trolls. That being said, there are many fantastic recruiters who understand relationship management and always act with the best interest of employees.

As executives and management, these are the recruiters we need to fear. These recruiters have open lines to some of the most talented folks in every industry. They are the first to know when our employee morale is low or our culture suppresses the quest for mastery and excellence.