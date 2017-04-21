As Pence visits Indonesia to talk trade, Silicon Valley VCs meet in Bali

"What's happening politically with the H-1B visas being reviewed and the crazy stories you're hearing, people have to hedge their situation and see where the high growth is happening," Ahmed Shabana, managing partner of Parkpine Capital, a Silicon Valley firm, told CNBC. "It might be risky to get talent in the U.S. if things escalate."

The first of its kind, the Global Ventures Summit in Bali aims to find scalable technologies in high growth markets while connecting investors with ideas. The event included presentations from VCs and the likes of tech giants from Google to IBM. Shabana estimated $5 billion worth of investor funds taking part in the summit.

"We're viewing Southeast Asia and Indonesia as the new China and it's very obvious that something great is going to happen," said Shabana, adding that he thinks acquiring a customer in Indonesia will be costlier and more difficult in two to three years from now, which is why now is the time to get in.