Cramer: It doesn't seem like Trump is getting through to Ryan on the urgency of tax reform

President Donald Trump hasn't been able to communicate the urgent need for tax reform to House Speaker Paul Ryan, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday.

"The House doesn't sense a lot of urgency to the economic plan is the way I look at it. They sense (an) urgency to health care and that's the issue. It's the urgency," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street."

U.S. stocks roseThursday after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration was close to "major tax reform," a few days after he backed off of his earlier goal of passing an overhaul by August.

The Dow Jones industrial average closed Thursday 174 points higher, while the S&P 500 gained 17.67. The Nasdaq advanced 53.74 points. Stocks opened mostly flat on Friday.

Mnuchin, speaking at the Institute of International Finance Washington Policy Summit on Thursday, said he hoped passing a tax overhaul will not "take til the end of the year."

His comment came as House Republicans continue to work on a repeal and replacement of Obamacare. In March, the GOP pulled their first attempt at a replacement bill after opposition from some conservative and moderate Republicans.

On Thursday, CNBC obtained a document detailing Republicans' new plan for an Obamacare replacement bill. A Freedom Caucus source told CNBC the changes to the health bill would secure 25 to 30 "yes" votes from the group, and the new bill would get "very close" to the votes needed to pass the bill.