    Cramer's lightning round: This drug stock is simply not good enough for your portfolio

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Ltd.: "No, no. I don't want you to own that stock. By the way, I think that Teva is just not good enough to be in your portfolio, period. End of story."

    EQT Midstream Partners, LP: "Oh, that's a good one. That's a good midstream partnership. It's got a nice yield, and I think it's safe. Look, [with] yields, you never know. But this one is a very well-run company."

    AbbVie, Inc.: "Well-run, inexpensive drug company. I'd be a buyer."

    Blackstone Group, LP: "Went through that quarter. They did terrifically. With their IPO window opening, they can re-liquify. I think it's a buy. I've been saying that for a while, though."

    Oclaro: "Well, you know, you're a little risk-taker. You know that Oclaro has been up and then down and then up, but you sound like you want to do a little speculation. I'm not going to say no to that."

    Snyder's-Lance: "No, no! I mean, this is a steady Eddie and I don't know what's happening there. No. We're not going to touch that. We need to know more. That was not a good one. That was worrisome."

    Freeport-McMoRan, Inc.: "Reports next week. I'm concerned. Copper's going down. I don't like that [the] Baltic Dry Freight Index has been going down. We're going to have to hold off."

    CoreCivic, Inc.: "I'm not the good call. Why am I not the good call? Because I felt probably about 10 percent ago that it was done going higher and it keeps going higher. I think you've got a better handle on it than I do, and it probably is going to have a decent quarter."

