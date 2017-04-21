Early movers: GE, HON, SWK, STI, COST, MCD, WEN

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

General Electric — GE earned an adjusted 21 cents per share for the first quarter, four cents above estimates, with revenue also above forecasts. Separately, the company said its deal to combine its oil and gas operations with Baker Hughes remains on track.

Honeywell — Honeywell beat estimates by four cents with adjusted quarterly profit of $1.66 per share, with revenue beating Street projections as well. Honeywell's results were boosted by better than expected aerospace and energy sales.

Stanley Black & Decker — The tool maker beat estimates by 10 cents, reporting adjusted first-quarter profit of $1.29 per share, while revenue also beat forecasts. The company also raised its full-year forecast largely above estimates, based on strength in its industrial businesses.

SunTrust — The bank earned an adjusted 87 cents per share for its latest quarter, three cents above estimates, while revenue was also above forecasts. SunTrust said its results were helped by diversification of its business mix, among other factors.

Costco — Costco was upgraded to "overweight" from "equal weight" at Barclays, which said its research indicates that the vast majority of customers visit Costco specifically to buy food. Barclays notes that this indicates Costco is largely protected from competition from Amazon.com.

McDonald's, Wendy's — BMO began coverage on both restaurant stocks with "outperform" ratings. It said McDonald's is a premium brand in the early stages of a turnaround, while Wendy's has an attractive valuation and is benefiting from changes in its business model.

Domino's Pizza — Guggenheim rates the pizza chain "buy" in new coverage, pointing to Domino's scale, disciplined decision-making, and an excellent franchise network.

Visa — The Dow component reported adjusted quarterly profit of 86 cents per share. That comes in seven cents above estimates, with revenue also exceeding forecasts. Visa also announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program.

E-Trade Financial — E-Trade beat forecasts by nine cents with quarterly profit of 48 cents per share, and the online brokerage also so revenue come in above estimates. E*Trade also saw its strongest brokerage account growth in three years.

Mattel — Mattel posted a quarterly loss of 32 cents per share, wider than the 17 cent loss that analysts were expecting. The toymaker's revenue also fell short of expectations, with weak demand for its Fisher-Price toys and Barbie dolls, as well as heavy discounting after weak holiday sales. Competitor Hasbro is seeing its shares are falling in sympathy.

Chevron — Chevron lost its appeal of a $226 million Australian tax bill. The country claimed the energy giant owed taxes on a loan from an affiliated company. Chevron is in the process of deciding whether to appeal the decision.

Wal-Mart — A Wall Street Journal report said the retail giant is escalating an ongoing food price war, with the goal of having its food prices 15 percent lower than its competitors at least 80 percent of the time.

Anthem — Anthem indicated it would offer Affordable Care Act plans for 2018 in Virginia and Kentucky, amid reconsideration by major insurers about whether to renew their state ACA plans for next year. UnitedHealth Group did offer a plan in Virginia this year but has confirmed it will not do so in 2018.

Sony — Sony raised its full-year profit forecasts on lower costs at most of its business units.

Kindred Healthcare — Kindred is exploring a possible sale, according to a Reuters report. The acute care provider is trying to reduce its exposure to Medicare patients, and sources say it could attract interest from both major health insurers and private equity firms.

Skechers — Skechers reported first-quarter profit of 60 cents per share, beating estimates by six cents, and the footwear maker's first-ever billion dollar sales quarter was also slightly above Street forecasts.

Robert Half International — Robert Half beat estimates by four cents with quarterly profit of 62 cents per share, with revenue essentially in line. The temporary staffing firm did, however, give current quarter revenue guidance largely below current estimates, saying employers are taking an unusually long time to make hiring decisions.