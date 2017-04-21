European markets seen mixed on political jitters; data eyed

European bourses are expected to open mixed Friday after a suspected terrorist attack in France, just two days ahead of a key presidential vote.

The FTSE 100 is seen 6 points higher at 7,124; France's CAC 40 is expected 7 points lower at 5,081 and the German DAX is set to begin higher by 9 points at 12,036.

One policeman was killed in central Paris and two were wounded after a gunman opened fire on Thursday night. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack. The shooting raised further concerns ahead of what's described as one of the most uncertain presidential elections in French history.

A poll released Friday showed the centrist Emmanuel Macron gaining further momentum against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen with around a 2.5 percentage point lead going into the first round (the poll was conducted before Thursday's shooting).

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has launched an investigation into Chinese steel, raising the possibility of new tariffs. He also ordered the Treasury to find and reduce tax burdens and review post-financial crisis reforms into banks and insurance companies.

Investors will also be waiting for earnings reports from Philips Lighting and data from across Europe. The euro zone will receive flash manufacturing and services PMIs and the U.K. will see the release of retail sales figures.

Elsewhere, finance ministers and central bank governors of the G-20 are gathered in the U.S., where the International Monetary Fund and World Bank carry on with their spring meetings.

