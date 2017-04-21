Full interview with former Treasury Undersecretary John Taylor on the economy, Federal Reserve

John Taylor shared his market views in an exclusive interview Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On the economy: "The early part of this year the economy is coming in a bit weaker than people thought. It may get people thinking on whether the Fed is going to continue with its normalization," he said. "I've been arguing very strongly that this efforts to reform the regulations on the financial side, but more generally tax reform...We need those changes and policies" for a stronger economy.



John Taylor is a professor of economics at Stanford University. He served as undersecretary of the Treasury for international affairs from 2001 to 2005.



Taylor also discussed:

Federal Reserve

Yield curve

Rules-based monetary policy

Bankruptcy code

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.



