Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet are in a race to become the first trillion-dollar company - Munster

Amazon may be worth $429.5 billion today, according to FactSet. But the company's never-ending supply of customers could eventually grow it to a $1 trillion company, said venture capitalist Gene Munster.
"When you look at the markets they are going after, it's easy to understand how this could be a trillion-dollar company," Munster told CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Friday.
But Munster said that Amazon will still have to compete with Apple, Alphabet and even Tesla to be the first company to hit the big "T." The three companies have market capitalizations of $746.4 billion, $585.7 billion, and $49.8 billion, respectively, as of Friday's close.