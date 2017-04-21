Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet are in a race to become the first trillion-dollar company - Munster

"It's feasible, but you need to take it in .... context," said Munster, co-founder of Loup Ventures and formerly a top Wall Street tech analyst. "This is a glacier, it moves deliberately in a direction, and it's just going to carve up the retail landscape. So this is something that's not going to happen in the next couple of years."

NYU professor Scott Galloway has argued that Amazon has changed the way that shareholders, investors and companies think about their relationship. In a shareholder letter earlier this month, CEO Jeff Bezos reiterated the company's 1997 philosophies of investing aggressively in the long term, even at the expense of short-term profitability.

It's that philosophy, Bezos argues in the letter, that allowed Amazon to take bets like Amazon Web Services, which is now the dominant player in cloud computing.

"The opportunities are so big," Munster said. "Specifically, offline to online, or AWS or any other thing that Bezos might get into. They're so big that investors are willing to forego profits for that growth longer-term. If they didn't have these open-ended markets, this would be a stock that would be trading much lower."