Health-care deal language could come as early as today, White House official says

The White House hopes language on a possible health-care deal can come as early as Friday or Saturday, leaving the potential for an agreement next week, a White House official told CNBC.

The Senate Budget Committee is assisting with the draft, which would be introduced first in the House.

Republicans have struggled to reach a compromise agreement to replace the Affordable Care Act that balances the concerns of both the conservative and moderate wings of the party. An attempt to replace President Barack Obama's landmark health-care law failed last month as House Republicans could not gather enough support.

President Donald Trump has pushed for a vote next week, which may prove daunting as Congress returns from a recess with only days before the current resolution funding the government runs out on April 28.

It is unclear if the revised version of the health-care plan reported by multiple outlets Thursday could gather the votes needed to pass the House.

The Senate Budget Committee is involved to make sure the plan complies with the Byrd Rule, which governs whether Congress can use the budget reconciliation process to lower the vote threshold. With reconciliation, it would only require a majority in the 100-member Senate, not 60 votes.