Here are 5 internet stock picks from Cowen for earnings season

Cowen internet analyst John Blackledge shared a note to clients Friday with his best internet stock ideas for first-quarter earnings season.



Here are the five outperform-rated Cowen internet stock picks and the 12-month price forecasts.



1) Amazon



Cowen's Amazon price target is $1,050, representing 16 percent upside from Thursday's close. The company will report first-quarter earnings on Apr. 27.

"AMZN remains our top idea for 2017 … Our bullish thesis remains unchanged: We believe AMZN will continue to win in large 'non-core' retail markets, specifically food & bev grocery, consumables, and apparel, at the expense of traditional retailers and local merchants. Moreover, we continue to believe it's still early days for eCommerce, and AMZN is best positioned to capture the accelerating shift of dollars from offline to online."