Hopes of tax reform from the White House supports stocks

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin gave Thursday's rally an afternoon boost after saying the White House is close to bringing forward "major tax reform." (CNBC)

The Nasdaq was coming off a record closing high and on track for its biggest weekly advance since the first week of 2017. The S&P 500 was poised for its best weekly gain in more than two months. (CNBC)

Dow stock General Electric (GE) reported earnings and revenue that beat expectations. Honeywell (HON), Schlumberger (SLB), and SunTrust Banks (STI) also issues quarterly results this morning. (CNBC)

Visa (V), another Dow stock, reported earnings and revenue late Thursday that exceeded estimates. The credit card giant also announced a new $5 billion share repurchase program. (CNBC)

The National Association of Realtors is out with its April report on existing home sales. Forecasts call for a 2.0 percent increase to an annual rate of 5.59 million units following a 3.7 percent February decline.

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speaks at 9:30 a.m. ET. Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer speaks to CNBC at around 11 a.m. ET from the sidelines of the IMF-World Bank meetings in Washington.