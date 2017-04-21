House probe into Russian election interference is 'back on track' with Nunes off case

The House Intelligence Committee has invited officials to testify at both private and public hearings in its probe into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election, after partisan tumult within the panel in recent weeks.
The committee asked FBI Director James Comey and National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers to appear at a closed hearing on May 2. The House panel also invited former CIA Director John Brennan, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and ex-acting Attorney General Sally Yates to appear at a public hearing that will be scheduled later.
The news comes after embattled GOP House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., recused himself from the investigation earlier this month. Nunes previously canceled the public hearing at which Brennan, Clapper and Yates were set to testify.
Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the committee's ranking member who had criticized Nunes for his actions in the investigation, tweeted Friday that the probe is "back on track." Republican Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas has taken over the investigation from Nunes.