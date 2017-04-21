Join CNBC for live 'France Votes' special this weekend

Europe's number one business news network to broadcast live special this Sunday as first round results in France's presidential election are reported

Hosted by Carolin Roth, "France Votes" will air across CNBC's international network

London, 21st April 2017 – CNBC, the world's leading business and financial news network, today unveiled plans to break with its scheduled programming this weekend to broadcast a live "France Votes" special to cover the early results of the first and second rounds of the French presidential election.

With the top four candidates all polling within a margin of error, the shows will capture the mood in France as the first signs of a result emerge. With an array of expert commentators, investors and politicians, CNBC will offer insight on the outcomes of both rounds, and the likely implications for the markets on Monday morning.

The show will be anchored from London by Street Signs host Carolin Roth, with on the ground reporting from Nancy Hungerford and Claire Fournier in Paris.

Carolin Roth, "France Votes" host and anchor said: "Sunday's special is set to be a fascinating show. With the race between Le Pen, Fillon, Macron, Hamon and Melenchon still so close, we're committed to delivering the results and analysis to our audience ahead of the market open on Monday."

In addition to the two hour show, CNBC's live blog, World Markets Live, will be bringing CNBC.com readers real time coverage of the results and related stories throughout the weekend.

