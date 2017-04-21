Join us for our "France Votes" live special this Sunday

France's presidential election is a major test for euro zone unity, and the first round on Sunday could bring on intense market volatility, depending on which candidates make it to the final leg of the race.



With the top four candidates all polling within a margin of error, CNBC will be bringing you all the reaction and results live on Sunday in a special show, "France Votes".

Live from our European HQ in London, CNBC's Carolin Roth delivers all of the action, analysis, and the likely implications for the markets on Monday morning.

With Karen Tso, Nancy Hungerford and Claire Fournier live from Paris, the show is not to be missed.

Join for "France Votes" at these times:

EMEA, Sun 1930-2130 CET

APAC, Mon 0130-0330 (SIN/HK)

Australia/ NZ, Mon 0330-0530, (SYD)

LatAm, Sun 1230-1430 (MEX)

The show will also be streamed live on Sunday, here.