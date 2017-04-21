Macy’s CEO: Department stores in malls still relevant, customer experience just different 2 Hours Ago | 07:47

Less than one month into the job, Macy's new CEO Jeff Gennette has an ambitious goal.

As the department store looks for ways to compete with off-price chains — and end a two-year streak of negative same-store sales — Gennette wants to bring the TJX model into the traditional mall.

Macy's has slowly been rolling out its off-price brand, called Macy's Backstage, over the past two years. But what started as a standalone shop has now evolved into a dedicated section of discounted name-brand goods in its less productive stores.

The retailer started with this approach last year, opening about 15 Backstage shops in its full-price stores. It will add another 30 of these types of locations this year, Gennette said.

"We hope that by the end of 2017, what we're going to exit with is a viable off-price concept that is on-mall, not off-mall like our ferocious competitors," Gennette told CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Unlike department stores, most off-pricers' stores are located in open-air shopping centers.