Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Friday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY



-Stock futures are a bit higher after Thursday's broad rally. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comment that the Republicans are close to presenting their tax reform plan is buoying investors.



FRANCE LATEST

-A terrorist attack on the Champs Elysees in Paris Thursday left one police officer dead and two others wounded. This is all happening ahead of France's presidential election Sunday.

THE TRUMP TRADE

-President Donald Trump will sign two executive orders today. One is expected to call for a review of the Dodd Frank rules.