Elon Musk's brain-computer is 'what we all wanted,' said Qualtrics CEO

Elon Musk's newest venture Neuralink, a start-up on a mission to link human brains with computers, may sound like science fiction, for Qualtrics CEO Ryan Smith the concept isn't so far-fetched.

"This is what we all wanted," the founder of the software company told CNBC.

"I think that to watch entrepreneurs or technologists go over and tackle these moonshots ... that's what we have all been hoping for," said Smith.

Smith says there is still a lot we don't know about the human brain, and believes Musk's Neuralink could help bring about necessary advancements.

"This is awesome. I wish more people were doing this," he said.

Two factors will ultimately determine whether Musk is successful, user experience and capital, Smith said.

"If the experience is good people love it. If the experience is bad, consumers can be ruthless," he said. "When you have Zuckerberg and you have founders who have a long runway, they can do great things. When you have a short runway..[it is harder]."

The hybrid human-computer brain is expected to be a reality in four years.