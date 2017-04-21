Richard Branson lists his top 70 must-read books

In honor of World Book Day on Sunday, billionaire Richard Branson has put together an eclectic and charming list of 70 "must-read books."

His picks range from highbrow ("A Brief History of Time" by Stephen Hawking) to low ("The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy" by Douglas Adams) and include genre novels and children's literature as well as autobiographies, adventures and contemporary business classics such as "Lean In" by Sheryl Sandberg.

Not too surprising, perhaps, given that the Virgin Group founder and chairman says J. M. Barrie's "Peter Pan" is the book that changed his life.

Here's the full list:

1. Where the Wild Things Are – Maurice Sendak

2. Tales of the Unexpected – Roald Dahl

3. George's Marvelous Medicine – Roald Dahl

4. The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn – Mark Twain

5. Oh, The Place You'll Go – Dr. Seuss

6. Peter Pan – J. M. Barrie

7. The Jungle Book – Rudyard Kipling

8. The Adventures of Tom Sawyer – Mark Twain

9. Swallows and Amazons – Arthur Ransome

10. The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy – Douglas Adams

11. Treasure Island – Robert Louis Stephenson

12. The Hobbit – JRR Tolkien

13. Jurassic Park – Michael Crichton

14. Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea – Jules Verne

15. 1984 – George Orwell

16. Great Expectations – Charles Dickens

17. The Quiet American – Graham Greene

18. The Dice Man – Luke Rhinehart

19. Shantaram – Gregory Roberts

20. One Hundred Years of Solitude – Gabriel Garcia Marquez

21. Mountains Beyond Mountains: The Quest of Dr. Paul Farmer, A Man Who Would Cure the World – Tracy Kidder

22. The Outermost House – Henry Beston

23. Wild Swans: Three Daughters of China – Jung Chang

24. Stalingrad: The Fateful Siege – Antony Beevor

25. The Right Stuff – Tom Wolfe