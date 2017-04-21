Self-made millionaire: 3 'green' strategies that will make you more successful

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and that means people all across the country are thinking about how to clean up the world. That might mean you make sure to recycle that Pepsi can, or plant some trees this weekend, or have a conversation with your family about being more eco-friendly.

I'd like to make the planet better as much as the next guy, but what about making your world financially better, too?

Here are three tips to help you go green this year, to make your own economy sustainable and to change the climate of your life:

1) Recycle

Just because you sold someone something once doesn't mean they won't need something again in the future. Chances are you don't follow up on leads diligently enough, consistently enough or long enough. All that new business you desire is sitting in your past customer's file.

The fact that you forgot about old leads doesn't mean that person is no longer potentially in the market for your services again.