South African finance minister denies he is a puppet of scandal-engulfed president who appointed him 1 Hour Ago | 11:23

South Africa's recently installed finance minister vehemently pushed back against assertions that he is a puppet of scandal-wracked President Jacob Zuma.

Malusi Gigaba told CNBC on Friday that his loyalty lies with South African constitution, "regardless of who is president."

"I think that these attempts to castigate me, to frame me, paint me in a particular way are quite malicious," Gigaba said. "They've got absolutely nothing to do with the work that I do."

South Africa's currency sold off and its cost of borrowing spiked about three weeks ago after the country's president shocked markets by firing previous Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan, a well-respected, stable official within an administration engulfed by allegations of corruption. Zuma has been embroiled in repeated scandals almost from the time he took office in 2009.

Zuma put loyalist Gigaba in Gordhan's place. When asked if he thinks something underhanded is going on in the government that led to his appointment, Gigaba said he doesn't know.

"I don't know. I'm not a fortune teller. I cannot go into conspiracy theories, that's not my responsibility. I've got a job to do and my job is not to look for bogeymen, for conspiracies," Gigaba said, adding that engaging in hearsay would be a "waste of time."