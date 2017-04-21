Squeaky clean Singapore takes umbrage at US cop show

Singapore's reputation for law and order doesn't appear to have preceded it, at least as far as U.S. cop show Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders was concerned.

The plot of the episode titled "Cinderella and the Dragon" called for the fictional FBI International Response Team to go to Singapore to find two missing American flight attendants.

It's not clear whether any of the actors ever entered Singapore.

Producers of the show didn't return an emailed request for comment.

The plot sent the characters to the Geylang neighbourhood.

Agent Clara Seger, played by actress Alana de la Garza, appears to have mispronounced the neighborhood's name, before launching into this description: "Officially, it's known as the red-light district, but more accurately it's an overcrowded slum with a thriving underworld."