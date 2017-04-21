France is tense only days before its presidential election begins, following the murder of a Paris police officer on Thursday by a man allegedly loyal to ISIS.

Two other officers were wounded in the shooting, which took place on the famous Champs-Elysees. The terrorist, a 39-year-old man from the outskirts of Paris named Karim Cheurfi, was shot dead by police.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing. France has seen an increase in Islamic terror attacks in the last few years, including the murder of 84 people by a rampaging truck driver on Bastille Day in Nice last year.



France holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday.

Scroll through to see more scenes from the past 24 hours.

