    France on high alert with one Paris officer dead

    Masked police stand on top of their vehicle on the Champs Elysees after a policemen was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
    Christian Hartmann | Reuters

    France is tense only days before its presidential election begins, following the murder of a Paris police officer on Thursday by a man allegedly loyal to ISIS.

    Two other officers were wounded in the shooting, which took place on the famous Champs-Elysees. The terrorist, a 39-year-old man from the outskirts of Paris named Karim Cheurfi, was shot dead by police.

    An investigation into the attack is ongoing. France has seen an increase in Islamic terror attacks in the last few years, including the murder of 84 people by a rampaging truck driver on Bastille Day in Nice last year.

    France holds the first round of its presidential election on Sunday.

    Scroll through to see more scenes from the past 24 hours.

    • Police search and secure area around the Champs Elysees.


      Police officers control a man in a street near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting on April 20, 2017.
      Thomas Samson | AFP | Getty Images

    • Police officers block the access of a street near the Champs Elysees in Paris after a shooting.


      Police secure the Champs Elysee Avenue after one policeman was killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France, April 20, 2017.
      Christian Hartmann | Reuters

    • Bullet impact from shooting.

      A bullet impact is pictured on a window in the entrance hall of a building on the Champs Elysees.
      Philippe Lopez | AFP | Getty Images

    • Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees.


      A still image from video footage shows Police investigators inspect the car used by the attacker on the Champs Elysees Avenue after two policemen were killed and another wounded in a shooting incident in Paris, France.
      Reuters

    • French President Francois Hollande speaks with policemen at Paris police headquarters the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded.


      French President Francois Hollande speaks with policemen at Paris police headquarters the day after a policeman was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees Avenue in Paris, April 21, 2017.
      Philippe Wojazer | Reuters

    • French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France.


      French police arrive at the house of the gunman killed in a shootout with police on the Champs Elysees Avenue, in the Paris suburb of Chelles, France, April 21, 2017.
      Charles Platiau | Reuters

    • Members of the Muslim community lay flowers following the shooting of a police officer being shot yesterday.


      Members of the Muslim community lay flowers following the shooting of a police officer being shot yesterday on the Champs Elysees on April 21 2017 in Paris, France.
      Getty Images

    • Armed police walk past Marks & Spencer where their fallen colleague was shot yesterday.

      Armed police walk past Marks & Spencer where their fallen colleague was shot yesterday on the Champs Elysees on April 21 2017 in Paris, France.
      Getty Images

    • Police patrol major tourist sites in Paris.

      French police officers patroll the Human Rights plaza on the Trocadero facing the Eiffel Tower.
      Getty Images

    • Heightened security the day after shootings.

      Armed police patrol the Champs Elysees in Paris following yesterdayÕs shooting of a police officer on April 21 2017. One police officer was killed and another wounded in a shooting on Paris's Champs Elysees, police said just days ahead of France's presidential election.
      Getty Images

