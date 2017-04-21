The 10 least stressful college majors can lead to some of the highest-paying jobs

Despite their reputation as intense and time-consuming fields of study, science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) majors reported having some of the most down time.

One reason these students may feel so laid back is their strong likelihood of finding well-paid, high-quality jobs upon graduation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, software engineers earn an annual $102,280, computer scientists earn $111,840 and astronomers earn $114,870 a year.

Across fields, STEM majors consistently have some of the highest rates of employment and the highest incomes.

Another possible explanation for these surprising results is that software engineering and computer science majors may spend more time on the computer than those in other majors, which was considered relaxation time in the survey.