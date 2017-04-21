The "Fast Money" traders check-in on the airline sector after United Continental's board of directors said CEO Oscar Munoz will not be adding chairman to his title in 2018, as previously planned.



The announcement comes nearly two weeks after United Airlines passenger Dr.David Dao was dragged off anoverbooked flight, and the video of the incident sparked an uproar on social media.

Trader Steve Grasso said he is staying out of airline stocks entirely, but mentions Spirit and JetBlue as the best names to buy.

Tim Seymour said he "is not scared" of United's stock, in spite of the company's long dragging passenger fiasco. He said the company is running an efficient business, by the numbers, and United recently released posted positive earnings.

Seymour also said he likes American Airlines in the space.

Trader Brian Kelly mostly agreed with the chorus of traders, saying the decision with Munoz is not an event on which to buy or sell.

Kelly said he favored Delta among the airlines because the stock has a "nice risk reward."

