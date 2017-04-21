This start-up wants to lure parents away from Facebook

An Australian social media platform is looking to lure new parents away from Facebook and Instagram.

Sydney-based Tinybeans markets itself as a secure way for protective parents to digitally document their children's lives amid a growing clamor for greater internet privacy.

Unlike most social media channels, users on Tinybeans own the images and videos they upload, CEO Eddie Geller told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

"Those moments you're adding to Facebook, Instagram, and those generic platforms are really shared to anyone, and they are owned by those platforms," he warned. "Too many people are sharing generically and oversharing."

Tinybeans, on the other hand, claims to be completely private. Users must invite family and friends to become part of their network if they want their data to be seen. "It's not like other platforms, where you sign up and search for other people that you know," said Geller.