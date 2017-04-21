US CEOs are older and more company-loyal than their foreign counterparts

On average, U.S. CEOs are older than their European counterparts — and more loyal.
That's according to a recent study, "Route to the Top," by executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles. The research examined the paths for employees who went on to become CEOs in the U.S., the United Kingdom, France and Germany.
The main reason that U.S. CEOs are older? They wait longer for promotions than their European counterparts. Meanwhile, the study claims, "European CEOs are typically younger when promoted."