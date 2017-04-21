US stocks open flat as Street looks ahead to French election; earnings still coming strong

U.S. stocks opened mostly flat on Friday as investors look ahead to France's presidential election while digesting more quarterly results from companies.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose about 10 points, with Visa contributing the most gains and Verizon the most losses. The S&P 500 hovered around breakeven, with industrials outperforming and telecommunications lagging. The Nasdaq composite also traded flat.

Dow component Visa reported better-than-expected quarterly results and announced a $5 billion buyback of class A stock. General Electric, another Dow component, also beat Wall Street estimates for earnings and revenue.

Earnings season has gotten off to a strong start. As of Friday morning, 77 percent of the 95 S&P 500 companies that had reported topped earnings-per-share estimates while 67 percent beat on sales, according to data from The Earnings Scout.

Equities rallied on Thursday, as corporate earnings and comments from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on tax reform lifted investor sentiment.